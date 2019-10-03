|
Rodney Dennis "Tony" PRINCETON, TX
Boswell
Feb. 16, 1940 - Sep. 29, 2019
To family and friends, Tony lost his courageous battle with cancer on September 29, 2019. Tony was born in Oklahoma City, OK on February 16, 1940. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Boswell and Ruby Mae (Lewis) Boswell. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Boswell Wyatt; two grandchildren, Matt Wyatt and Paige Wyatt; two sisters, Jan Stewart and Nancy Boswell all of Oklahoma City; nephew Jerry Stewart and wife Janene and their son Jackson Stewart of Norman, OK; former spouse, Cindy Boswell and her son Mathew McCarley of Princeton, TX. After a stint in the Army, Tony became an Oklahoma City Canine Police Officer. He then started a lifelong career in Aviation, first as a Corporate Pilot and then started his own business, Boswell & Associates, training and type rating jet pilots in Texas. Tony spent his last days in loving care of his daughter, Denise, in Oklahoma City. The family wishes to thank Cindy, Mathew and the Mercy Hospice for their care of Tony. There will be a celebration of Tony's life for family and friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019, starting at 4 p.m. Please contact Crawford Funeral Service at (405) 340-2333 for details on location. A private service will be held in Princeton, TX at a time a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019