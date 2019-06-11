|
Rodney D. Rodgers OKLAHOMA CITY
April 6, 1927 - June 8, 2019
Rodney DeLoys Rodgers, 92, of OKC, passed away peacefully due to complications from a stroke. Preceded in death by his wife, Dolores R. Rodgers; parents, Lottie and Sterling Rodgers; and sister, Nadine Brown. Survived by daughter and husband, Rick & Theresa McIntire; son, Jeffrey & wife Tania Rodgers; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jason & wife Summer, Rodney, Joe, Kailee, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Corey, Hayley, Alexis, Maddison, Triston, and Makinzlee; sister-in-law, Juanita Dillon; brother-in-law and wife, John & Mary Olson; and sister, Darlene Segrist. Rodney worked as a rough-in subcontractor and built many beautiful homes until he was disabled in 1969. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a vivid memory and loved to share stories of his life. Thank you to Centennial Hospice, who helped make him comfortable in his last weeks. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Sunny Lane Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 11, 2019