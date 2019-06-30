Rodney Scott Vernon

December 28, 1972 - June 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our beloved Rod Vernon passed away on June 27, and we have all lost the very best kind of a man, much too early in his exemplary life. Rod was born on Dec. 28, 1972, in Altus OK to Dennis and Ilena Vernon. He attended Sunset Elementary School, Northeast Junior High and Altus High School, graduating in 1991. Rod played football, starting in the 4th grade as a proud Sunset Eagle, and lettered three years in a row in football and baseball. He went on to attend Oklahoma State University and pledged Sigma Nu. Graduating OSU in 1995, Rod went straight into a job with Merrill Lynch in Lawton, OK. Rod moved to Altus and worked for the Farm Bureau. He was a Cowboy at heart. For many years, he helped sort, rope, and work cattle. He was engaged directly in the cattle business with his family during that time. Over the years, Rod moved into health care consulting, and most recently, was employed by Frazer Bank in Oklahoma City as Vice President with emphasis on health care business development.

Rod married his beloved wife Deven on June 14, 2013, in Edmond, OK in her parents' lovely wooded backyard. He was endlessly kind and forgiving, loving, and loyal to a fault. He was devoted to his family, had a great love of nature (especially skiing on champagne powder snow with Gage), and he never let any of life's obstacles stop him. He leaves behind heartbroken friends and family. We will all miss his sense of humor, his humble charm, and his big heart.

Rod was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Vernon, Raenell Vernon, George A. Biggs, and Maola Biggs; and uncle, George M. Biggs.

Rod is survived by his wife, Deven Vernon, who truly adored him, and whose love for him is beyond measure. He is also survived by his son, Gage Vernon (19), of Altus, OK; his stepsons, Austin Fuhrman (16) and Charles Fuhrman (12), of Oklahoma City; his brother, Rick Vernon, his wife Mary Vernon, and their son, Tyson Vernon, of Altus, OK; one uncle, Randall Vernon, of Tipton, OK; and one aunt, Beckie Howdeshell, of Abilene, TX; also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walt and Jane Joyce, of Edmond, OK; sister-in-law, Anne Joyce and husband Pete, niece, Nia Lawrence, and nephew, Luke Lawrence, all of Brooklyn, NY; many cousins, extended family, and a multitude of dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Saint Luke's United Methodist Church, 222 NW 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rod's name to either: Ending Hunger OKC - www.endinghungerokc.org

Tipton Children's Home - www.tiptonchildrenshome.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019