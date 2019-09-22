Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
201 Main Street
Moore, OK
Rogene Miller


1933 - 2019
Rogene Miller Obituary

Rogene Miller
Oct. 4, 1933 - Sept. 14, 2019

MOORE
Rogene Miller, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
Rogene was born October 4, 1933 in Lenorah, Texas to Terrell and Floy Bass. She was the 5th of 5 girls and followed in her parents' step and became a teacher. She taught over 35 years in public elementary schools in three states. During that adventure, she married Charles Miller in August 1956 and they had three children. Rogene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Moore for 50 years and often taught her Sunday School class. She loved visiting friends and family and reading books.
Rogene is survived by Gwen Binnings, sister; sons Warren (Janet) and Lane (Marilea), daughter Nancy (John), granddaughter Rachel (Zac) with great grandson Charlie, grandsons Eric and Eli Breon and many other nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 1:00pm at the First United Methodist Church, 201 Main Street in Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
