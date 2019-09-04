|
|
Roger A. Chapman FREMONT, CA
Nov. 15,1939 - Aug. 20, 2019
Roger Allen Chapman, 79, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, after a long battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Madalynne (Holt) Chapman, his daughters, Michelle Chapman-Thurber and Marienne Chapman, his sister, Karen (Chapman) Humble, and two grandsons, Aidan and Colin Thurber. Roger graduated from Oklahoma University in June 1963 with a Master's in Aerospace Engineering. In 1971, he graduated from Stanford Business School with another Master's Degree, later setting up his own specialized sheet metal company in Fremont, growing it to 150 employees. Services will be at 10:00am Friday, September 6, at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019