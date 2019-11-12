|
Roger Dale Clopton JONES
Mar. 3, 1952 - Nov. 9, 2019
Roger Dale Clopton was born to Ray and Lucy Clopton March 3, 1952 in Del City, OK. Roger graduated from Crook-ed Oak High School in 1971 and attended Rose State College.
Because of ill health, Roger lived with his loving parents until 2005. Because of the bad health of his parents, Roger moved to the Oak Hill Nursing Home at Jones, Oklahoma in 2005 where he lived until his recent death.
Roger attended Del City Church of Christ with his parents and was a faithful member of the church. He was a good and kind Christian man who studied the Bible throughout his life. Roger never complained about his ill health and was content all of his life for the companionship and love he received from his family and friends. Roger had a good heart and was honest and loyal to his church, his family, and his Christian faith and ideals.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Gary and wife Reta of Edmond; his nephew Mark Clopton and wife Marian; and his niece Elise Sherrod and husband Nash. Roger is also survived by great nephew Rex Clopton and great niece Faye Clopton.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Oak Hill Nursing Home for all the care they provided Roger for the past 14 years. Roger's love and gentle spirit will always be remembered by all who knew him. I know that Roger's spirit is now in Heaven with all his loved ones who have gone before him. Thank you, God, for the gift of such a gentle and loving person.
Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home is handling Roger's burial at Sunny Lane Cemetery where he will be buried next to his parents. His memorial service will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Edmond in the Chapel.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 12, 2019