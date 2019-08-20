|
Roger Eaton OKLAHOMA CITY
May 24, 1946 - August 16, 2019
Roger passed away August 16, 2019. He was born May 24, 1946 in OKC to Ross and
Edna (Comer) Eaton. He graduated from Capitol Hill High School and continued his educa-tion earning a Bachelor's degree from OSU, and a Master's degree from MACU. He married Ruth (Vargas) Eaton on Dec. 27, 1975. Roger was a devout Christian, a car enthusiast, and had a passion for music. He especially enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He worked for ODOT for 36 years and attended Shartel Church of God. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and he is survived by his loving wife, Ruth, of 43 years; sons, Daniel & Glenn; daughters, Cindy Cook & husband Rocky and Rebecca Alcala & husband Ruben; grandchildren, Ava & Christian Cook and Aaron & Alexander Alcala. Family will greet friends today from 4-8PM, at Vondel Smith Mortuary at South Lakes. Funeral services will be 2PM Wed. Aug. 21 at the South Lakes Chapel, with burial following at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 20, 2019