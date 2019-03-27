|
EDMOND
Roger J. Bondi
Dec. 3, 1950 - Mar. 15, 2019
Roger Jasper Bondi, 68,, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away March 15, 2019 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. He was born on December 3, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Delbert and Emily Seitsinger. Roger graduated from Putnam City West High School in 1970. On any given day you could find Roger fishing, it was his passion. He spent many hours casting for stripers, hybrids or flathead catfish. Roger loved the outdoors but most of all he loved his family. He is survived by his brothers, Daniel Bondi and Ronald Seitsinger; sisters, Anita Bondi and Toni Bondi; nieces, Heather Alexander, Kaylie Stewart, Kylie Bondi, and Danielle Bondi; nephews, Charles Bondi, Luis Bondi; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Seitsinger and Charles Bondi. Services to celebrate Roger's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 27, 2019