Resources More Obituaries for ROMA WILLIAMS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROMA WILLIAMS

Obituary Condolences Flowers Roma Louise Aker Williams

August 24, 1925 - May 30, 2019



EDMOND

Roma Louise Aker Williams, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend of many, joined her beloved husband, Pete, in Heaven on May 30, 2019, at the age of 93. She was a longtime resident of Oklahoma City and most recently, Edmond. Roma was born in Elk City, OK on Aug. 24, 1925, to James Xerxes Madison Aker and Susan Permelia "Sudie" Aker. She was the youngest of nine siblings, all of whom predeceased her. Roma grew up in Elk City and graduated from Elk City High School in 1943. After graduation, Roma moved to Wichita, KS, where she worked at Cessna Aircraft like so many other "Rosie the Riveters" of her generation. After the war ended in 1945, Roma moved to Oklahoma City. In 1947, Roma met Mont August "Pete" Williams, who had just returned to Oklahoma City from his service in the Pacific Theater. They were married on Dec. 3, 1949, in Elk City. In 1950, Roma and Pete bought their home on N.W. 32nd Street and began their wonderful life together. Their first and only child, Candace, was born in 1956. Roma and Pete both worked tirelessly and sacrificed to provide educational and travel opportunities, piano lessons, support, and encouragement to their daughter all the way through law school and beyond. They had many joyful times together – highlights were attending OU football games and playing raucous games of 42 Dominoes on Friday nights with their friends. Roma and Pete were happily married until Pete passed away in July 1982. Roma worked at a number of Oklahoma City businesses during her career, including the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, where she immensely enjoyed and was very proud of her twelve years work in the membership division. Her job at the Chamber made perfect use of Roma's unequaled people skills and organizational talent. She left the Chamber in 1988 having made many friends and earned the respect and affection of her colleagues and many members of the Oklahoma City business community. Around this time, Roma embraced her favorite role in life – that of grandmother to Peter, Maria, and Madeleine. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she helped raise each of them. She was a fixture at school events, games, music programs, and dance recitals, and was a "second grandma" to many of her grandchildren's friends. Her family was so fortunate that Roma lived with them while the grandchildren were young. Roma spent many treasured hours with her grandchildren, and was often seen with a book in her hand and a child in her lap. She delighted in neighborhood walks, working in the garden, and endless games of cards. Her last spoken memories were about those days. When her grandchildren were all in school, Roma had more free time on her hands but she wasn't done yet – and retirement wasn't in her DNA. She began what was her true calling as manager of the food pantry at Cross and Crown Mission. Roma worked tirelessly for almost twelve years filling food boxes and offering prayers, support, and encouragement to needy families in the Plaza District. The Cross and Crown founders, volunteers, and families served by its ministry became HER family. This work gave Roma a sense of purpose and the opportunity to be the servant she was born to be. She served at Cross and Crown until the age of 87. Throughout her life, Roma's faith in God was her bedrock. Roma was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, and served many churches in Oklahoma City and Edmond, including 25th & Geraldine, Cherokee Hills, Quail Springs, Memorial Road, and finally, New Hope. At each congregation, just like at every place of employment, Roma made cherished friends of all ages. Roma was an inspiration and model of selfless service to God and others, and was always the first to offer comfort and help or celebrate life's happy moments and accomplishments with members of her church family and friends. Indeed, Roma wrote the book on how to be a friend. True to form and never content to sit and relax, Roma occupied her time in her last years by organizing and maintaining the library at her residential community. Last year, in recognition of these acts of service, she was honored as Volunteer of the Year. Finally, Roma's last milestone was becoming a great-grandmother. In March 2019, Roma celebrated the birth of her first great-grandson. The beautiful image of Roma holding and imparting words of wisdom and love to baby August is one we will never forget and will cherish forever. Roma was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers and sisters; and Pete, the husband whom she adored. Roma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Candace and Mark Lisle, of Edmond; grandson, Peter Schmidt, his wife Katie, and great-grandson August, of Oklahoma City; and granddaughters Maria Schmidt of New York City, and Madeleine Schmidt of Denver. Roma's life was immeasurably enriched in her later years by her blended family, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren Tyler and Darin Kent and children Ryan and Drew; Stuart and Catherine Lisle and children Evelyn, Ruby, and Calvin; and Maddie and Blake Kerr and children Bryce and Millie, all of Edmond. Roma is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who remember her fondly, and many friends who are more like family. Roma's family rejoices and thanks God for Roma's life, legacy, and lasting example. We will forever see and remember Roma in the beauty of the outdoors, a simple task performed with dignity, the familiar melody of a hymn, the laughter of our children, the love of our pets, the singing of the birds, and especially when we reach out our hand to help someone in need. A service to celebrate Roma's life will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at New Hope Church of Christ, 700 W. 2nd Street, Edmond, OK, interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Roma's favorite charity in order to continue the work that was Roma's passion: Cross and Crown Mission, Inc., 1008 N. McKinley, Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73106, in memory of Roma Williams. Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.