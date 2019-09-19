Home

Ford Funeral Service, Inc.
305 South Sooner Road
Midwest City, OK 73110
(405) 677-9990
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Ford Funeral Service, Inc.
305 South Sooner Road
Midwest City, OK 73110
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Ford Funeral Service, Inc.
305 South Sooner Road
Midwest City, OK 73110
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones High School Gymnasium
2000 - 2019
Roman Dale "Bo"
Duren, Jr.
May 26, 2000 - September 15, 2019

JONES
"With deepest sorrow, we announce that Roman "Bo" Dale Duren Jr., age 19, our most be-loved son, brother, family member, and friend, passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in an automobile accident. Those who knew Bo, even just a little, lost a shining light. Bo will be missed every day by his father Roman Duren Sr., his mother Christi Duren, his brother Ty Duren, his grandparents Steve and Mydonna Duren, and Bill Strecker and Carolyn Stager, his loving Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and many, many great friends. We know Bo is with his sister Abby Dawn, his Gram and Pamp, Papa, and his great grandmother "Great" and grandfather and is loved here on Earth as well as in Heaven. We love and miss you so much son. To the moon and back. Our forever #7, #12, and #33."
Come-and-go visitation will be from 9am-8pm on Thursday and Friday at Ford Funeral Service with the family greeting guests at a reception from 5-7pm at the funeral home. A service celebrating Bo's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 21st, at the Jones High School Gymnasium with burial following at Sunny Lane Cemetery. A complete obituary for Bo is available at FordFuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 19, 2019
