Ronald Dean Bias HARRAH
Nov. 26, 1953 - Nov. 23, 2019
Ronald Dean Bias, 65, beloved husband, father, uncle, brother and friend, passed away on Nov. 23, 2019. He was born Nov. 26, 1953, in Harrah, OK to Mack William Bias Jr and Eddrith Ann (Walker) Bias. He played football at Harrah High School, graduating in 1972. He married his soul mate, Karen Genzer Bias, on Oct. 22, 1999. He was in the U.S. Navy for six years, and then in the Air National Guard for 20 years as a technical sergeant. He also worked at Tinker Air Force Base, where he retired after 25 years. Ron could hold down a conversation with just about anybody. He loved talking and visiting with those he called friends. Ron was an avid Oklahoma State Cowboys fan. He admired watching the Selmon brothers. Ron liked listening to the Sports Animal along with watching the evening news, but he also enjoyed watching his favorite television shows such as Law & Order, JAG, and any kind of Western.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents. Ronald leaves behind his wife, Karen; daughter, Carrie Eberle (Mark); son, Jeremiah Bias (Trisha Daniel); niece, Kaylee Brooks; sisters, Donna Rose (Kenny) and Carol Lovelace (Allen); four nephews, two nieces; a host of family and friends; and his precious pets, Princess Sooner (Pekingese), Bella (Corgi) and Bubba (Chocolate Lab).
Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Funeral Service honoring his life will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Asa Smith Funeral Service in Harrah, OK. Interment will follow at Jamison Cemetery, Harrah, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service in Harrah, OK. To share memories, leave your condolences, or light a memory candle, please visit www.AsaSmith.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 30, 2019