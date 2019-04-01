Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
RONALD BROWN


Ronald Paul Brown
Jan. 12, 1948 - March 27, 2019

EDMOND
Ronald Paul Brown, 71, of Sayre, PA, passed away on March 27, 2019, in Edmond, OK. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Flowers for service, contact St. John's (Gail Hamilton). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine (http://stanleyrother.org).
Ron was born in Sayre, PA to William Carl Brown and Mildred June Clark on Jan. 12, 1948. He married Sylvia Jo Meason on Oct. 3, 1970, in Oklahoma City. He worked as an Engineer for Tinker Air Force Base for 35 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in 82 Airborne in the Army and was awarded The Bronze Star.
Ron Brown is survived by wife, Sylvia Jo Brown; children, Darrin Brown, Adam Brown, and Lora Estabrooks; his brother, Steve Brown; his sister, Debbie Hughes; grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Noah Brown, Patrick Estabrooks, Mason Brown, Elizabeth Estabrooks, Jessen Brown, and Daniel Estabrooks.
The family of Ron Brown wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the medical personnel of Mercy Hospice, especially our caregiver, Jenni Shanahan.
Published in The Oklahoman on Apr. 1, 2019
