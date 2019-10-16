|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Ronald Lee Buckelew
September 15, 1940-October 14, 2019
On the morning of October 14, 2019, Ronald Lee Buckelew died surrounded by his family at the age of 79. Ron was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana in 1940, to Reginald H. and Aileen (Thompson) Buckelew. He lived briefly in Houston, Texas before moving to Oklahoma City. A life-long Catholic, Ron grew up in Our Lady's Parish, graduating from Bishop John Carroll Elementary School, where he made a ragtag collection of friends with whom he remained close throughout his life. His high school years were spent at Catholic High School (Bishop McGuinness) where he met the love of his life Elise Anne Cowden and continued to gather more friends. Ron and Elise married in 1963, and together, they raised their family in Oklahoma City. Ron graduated from Central State University with a BA in English, received a law degree from OCU, and practiced law in Oklahoma City for more than fifty years. In the early eighties, Ron went into private practice where, later joined by his son Daniel, he built a successful family law practice. As an attorney Ron was a fierce advocate for his clients, but always kept the interests of children first and foremost on his radar, and mentored younger lawyers with patience, kindness and wit. Ron was at his happiest when his home was filled with family and friends sitting on the deck enjoying laughter and a good bottle of wine. Ron was predeceased by his daughter, Judith Mary: his brother, Reginald and sister, Margaret. He is survived by his wife, Elise; his children, Elise Box (Jeff Box), Jeff Buckelew (Brad Wells) of Seattle, Angela Coyle (Sean Coyle), and Daniel Buckelew (Emily Buckelew); his brother and sister-in-law, James and Wanda Buckelew; his beloved grandchildren, William and Emilie Box; Andrew, James and Daniel Coyle; and, Ellie, Joseph, Abigail and Bridget Buckelew. Dad always read the obits every morning and he'd appreciate that you're reading this now. An evening prayer service will be held on Friday, October 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith & Kernke N. May Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ron's honor at Christ the King Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19. Memorial contributions may be made to:
The Bishop McGuinness Scholarship Fund
at 405-758-4912
(www.bmchs.org/buckelew). Or, to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019