

























Ronald Perry Dech

Feb. 21, 1949 - July 2, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Ronald Perry Dech, 70, retired minister in the Church of the Nazarene, retired high school math and history teacher, history professor at Randall University, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Jackson, Tennessee, while enjoying what he loved, traveling and researching family history. His heart stopped in the early morning, leaving his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior.

Ron was born February 21, 1949 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of late Andrew George Dech and Ida Evans Dech. He graduated from Putnam City High School in 1967 and Bethany Nazarene College in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion. He later graduated from Southern Nazarene University with a Master of Ministry Degree.

He married the love of his life, Linda Kay Patterson in 1970, and just missed their 50 year anniversary. Ron was passionate about people and their spiritual walk with God. He was a pastor for 33 years, but never stopped ministering to those around. His influence continues even after his death, in family, friends, and all those he called brothers and sisters in Christ. Ron was a life-long learner, he never stopped educating himself with new ideas and concepts he gained from reading and discussions with others.

Throughout his life, Ron joined community groups feeling strongly that God called us to minister outside the walls of the church, meeting people where they are. Visiting friends, preaching, and teaching he traveled all over the US, and to Central America, Saudi Arabia, and Bulgaria. Ron refused to allow his growing health issues to stop him from doing what he loved.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Kay Dech of Oklahoma City, OK, daughters, Kara Kay and husband James DePaul of Bells, TX, Christina Marie and husband Jeff Nantze of Beggs, OK, and Sabrina Ruth and husband Scott Wells of Harrah, OK; and sons, Samuel Perry and wife Bethany Dech of Piedmont, OK, and Alexander Owen and wife Evangeleen Dech of Dupont, WA; seven grandchildren, Shaina Elizabeth Wells Guillermo, Jordyn Ashley DePaul, Rayanna Kae Dech, Adalyn May Dech, Elijah Perry Dech, Connor James Wells, and Charlie Ann Dech, one great grandchild, Adrianna Brielle DePaul. Ron is also survived by his younger brother Dwayne Leslie and Sandra Dech. He is preceded in death by his older brother, Andrew George Dech, who is survived by his wife, Sharen Dech.

Memorial Service is Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 PM at Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene. 4400 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73116.

The family is requesting that memorial donations be made to Straight Shooter Dreams Scholarship Fund for underprivileged High School students through Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene (405) 843-9588. Published in The Oklahoman on July 6, 2019