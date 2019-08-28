|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Ronald Earl Wheeler
March 5, 1932 - August 24, 2019
Ronald Earl Wheeler passed away peacefully in his home, August 24th, 2019. Ron was born March 5, 1932 in Oklahoma City, to Oceail and Lola Wheeler. Ron was the 2nd of five children to Oceail and Lola. He grew up around the family grocery business, Honest John's and later Honest Market. Graduating from Central High, a true Cardinal, where he met and in 1951 married the love of his life, Patricia Joy Clay. After a honeymoon to Florida and surprise trip to Cuba, they began their journey together. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Corp during the Korean Conflict, during his stint, he was actively involved in the transition of the Corp over to the U.S. Air Force. Ron and Patricia were stationed at Parkland AF Base in CA where two of their four children were born. In 1955, after losing two of his grandparents, they decided to move back to OK to be near family. Professionally, after several business ventures and jobs, he landed in the insurance industry with American Fidelity and later starting his own agency with EG Stewart, Stewart-Wheeler Insurance Agency. He was a born salesman, never met a stranger and he loved people. His grandfather had often told him, 'you be nice to everyone you meet, they may have the next best deal in town'. But, Ron always took that further and was kind and believed that there were no 2nd class citizens and he lived that life. Ron retired in the late 80's and spent his time volunteering, fundraising and spending time with family. One of his greatest commitments and involvement was in the Salvation Army's Seniors Programs. He started a senior's band (the Good Timers) at Andrews Square, and worked to help with the revitalization of Capitol Hill. He raised money to send kids to camp, musical instruments for his granddaughter, Rebecca, who taught music to special needs kids. More recently, his passion was for the kids outreach program at his church OKC First Church of the Nazarene. His fundraising was often for local political candidates, if he believed in the person, regardless of party, he was there to help. He was committed to his faith and love of OKC First Church of Nazarene. He often told his Pastor, he never had a bad day and loved to tell his story, and often did, of his baptismal in this church in 1944. His grandmother Runyon would bribe he and his brother, Lawrence, with food, to get them to church. And, on this day there was a service down by the river and the experience was lifechanging. The church had a boys group called the Straight Shooters, as Ron would say 'we were all a bunch of rough-ens'. His commitment to God and OKC First, has been no stronger than in this past 20 years. It has been his home and his strength. The Kids outreach today at the church is a renewal of the Straight Shooters. He was the life and love of his family, and was the true definition of unconditional love. His legacy of love, faith and family will live on. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Oceail and Lola, his brothers, OT and Lawrence, sister, Berdenia Jones and his son, Tim Wheeler. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 68 years, Patricia Clay Wheeler, his children Randy (Beth), Nancy Pinkerton and Philip. His grandchildren: Tim II (Pamela), Randy II (Alicia), Summer Benedict (Geoff), Rebecca DeShong, Amber Moxley (Ted), Ryan (Heather), Patrick Pinkerton (Stacy), Erin, Philip II (Taylor), Chelsea, Russell (Andrew), Ross and MacKenzee, (15) great grandchildren and (1) great-great granddaughter, AND his brother, Darrell and wife Pat Wheeler. The family would like to thank our brother Philip Wheeler for the love, devotion and precious care you have given our father. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to OKC First Church of the Nazarene's Neighborhood Outreach / oneokc.org. Visitation with family greeting friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home. Services will be held 10:00 am, Friday, August 30, 2019, at OKC First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 NW Expressway, OKC 73116. Graveside to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd., OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 28, 2019