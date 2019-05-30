Ronald Edward Houck

February 24, 1948 - May 28, 2019



MUSTANG

Ronald Edward Houck was born in Carthage, Missouri on February 24, 1948, to Edward and Berniece Houck. He departed this earthly life on May 28, 2019, at the age of 72. Ron met the love of his life, Diana Melton, in March, 1967, and the two were married on January 18, 1969. They were blessed with two children, Scott Michael Houck (1971) and Bryan Christopher Houck (1974). Ron graduated from US Grant High School in 1966. He chose to pursue an education in political science and started the University of Oklahoma in 1966. He also became a police officer for the university and continued until graduating in 1971. In addition Ron was in the OU ROTC program beginning in 1966 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1971. He continued in the Army Reserves, 95th Infantry Division, making the rank of Captain and serving our country for 10 years. Ron decided to make his lifelong career in law enforcement, joining the Oklahoma City Police Department in May, 1972. He retired from OKCPD July 1, 1999, as a Sergeant after serving 27 years on the force. After retirement Ron worked several part-time positions just to keep him busy. Ron was known for his kindness and sense of humor, although he knew how to take care of business. He was protective of his family, especially his girls. He was a loving son, husband, father, pops, and father-in-law. His love for the outdoors was great and he enjoyed his annual ATV trips to Billy Creek in Southeastern Oklahoma with his friends, and most importantly his family. It was not unusual to find Ron at a gun range, checking the news and sending out funny email, or having a cup of coffee with friends. He had a love for history, reading old westerns, watching OU football and STL Cardinals baseball. One may not realize but Ron loved cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. One of his favorite memories was taking a cake-decorating class with his daughter-in-law Angie. Rumor has it that he could still decorate a cake better than Angie! Ron was a member of the Mustang Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Temple of the Shrine. Overall, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Those who knew Ron were blessed as he was a loyal and faithful friend. He will be greatly missed but certainly never forgotten.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Diana, of 50 years, of the home; his son, Scott, wife Kim, and granddaughter Kaelyn, of Moore; his son, Bryan, wife Angie, and granddaughter Ciara, of Mustang; sister-in-law, June Farris of Mustang; many extended family members including cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many friends.

The family will be receiving visitors on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 1:00 pm-8:00 pm at McNeils Funeral Home, in Mustang. The funeral service will be held at Life Church Mustang, Friday, May 31, at 10:00am. Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019