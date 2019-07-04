|
|
Ronald Wesley Elling YUKON
August 13, 1941 - July 1, 2019
Ronald Wesley Elling, 77, died July 1, 2019. He was born August 13, 1941 in Lawton, OK to Otto and Clara (Black) Elling. He served in Vietnam and the Air National Guard and was an aircraft mechanic. He married Kathrine Dianne Burris in 1986 and they enjoyed 32 years together. Preceded in death by his parents, survivors include his wife, Dianne; children, Jason Phillip Heilaman and wife Vicki, Yukon, OK, and Amanda Dawnell Leonard of OKC; five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Janelle Roundsville; and three nephews. Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Yukon Cemetery. Viewing with family present will be prior to the service from noon-2pm. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019