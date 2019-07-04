Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
RONALD ELLING


1941 - 2019
Ronald Wesley Elling
August 13, 1941 - July 1, 2019

YUKON
Ronald Wesley Elling, 77, died July 1, 2019. He was born August 13, 1941 in Lawton, OK to Otto and Clara (Black) Elling. He served in Vietnam and the Air National Guard and was an aircraft mechanic. He married Kathrine Dianne Burris in 1986 and they enjoyed 32 years together. Preceded in death by his parents, survivors include his wife, Dianne; children, Jason Phillip Heilaman and wife Vicki, Yukon, OK, and Amanda Dawnell Leonard of OKC; five grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Janelle Roundsville; and three nephews. Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Yukon Cemetery. Viewing with family present will be prior to the service from noon-2pm. To share a memory or condolence, visit:

www.mercer-adams.com

Published in The Oklahoman on July 4, 2019
