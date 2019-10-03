Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
Ronald Joseph Ethier
July 13, 1957 - September 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ronald Joseph Ethier of Oklahoma City lost his battle with cancer on September 28th, 2019, joining his mother and father who preceded him in Heaven. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Ethier, and their four children: Michelle Ethier and family of Moore, Lorien Holman and family of Edmond, Ted Ethier and family of Oklahoma City, and Aaron Ethier and family. He also leaves behind his beloved brother and sister, Andre and Cecile, as well as his: nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, church family, and friends. He was loved by all and his contagious laughter will be greatly missed. Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019
