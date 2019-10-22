Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
1935 - 2019
Ronald Eugene Griffin
Janaury 24, 1935 - October 16, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ronald Eugene Griffin, born in Oklahoma City on January 24, 1935, passed from this life on October 16, 2019. Ronnie joins his loving wife, Shirley. Ronnie is survived by his daughters, Debbie Coats of OKC and Ronda Jo Kemerley of Yukon; sisters, Judy Fanning and Linda Wheeler; 5 grandkids; and 9 great-grandkids who will miss their "Pa" greatly. Ronnie was a member of Cherokee Hills Christian Church. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. after 32 years. Ronnie will be missed greatly by all his friends at the YMCA/Pacer and Hitchhikers Motor Home Club. Ronnie never met a stranger he didn't like and would talk to a wall if it would talk back. Love you always. Viewing will be Tuesday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Wednesday, October 23, 11:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019
