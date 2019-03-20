

























Ronald M. Huntington

Jan. 27, 1940 - March 16, 2019



YUKON

Ronald Maurice (Ron) Huntington, 79, of Yukon, completed his life's journey early Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. He valiantly battled cancer for 8 months. Up until the end he never allowed it to rob him of his humor and joy for life. Ron, a 5th generation Oklahoman, was born on a farm south of Luther on January 27, 1940 to George Ferris and Alice Kathryn Huntington. From infancy he graced the world around him with a quick smile, wit and laughter. In 1967 Ron and his first wife Faye had their only child, Chad Huntington. In late 1993 Ron married his best friend Shirley, who was also his golf buddy. Ron is survived by wife Shirley, son Chad, step-daughter Angie James and husband Steve, step-son Sam Bursch and wife Jackie, all of OKC. He is also survived by grandchildren Makayla Orlich and husband Tim, Jenny James, Danielle Campbell and husband Dillon, Chance and Andrew Bursch of OKC, Leslie, Joey, and Trevor Bursch of Pryor, great grandchildren McKenzie Bursch , Logan, Olivia and Madeline Orlich, all of OKC. He is also survived by his sister Janice Gillespie and brother-in-law Duane of Jones. Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, and step-son Matt. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Yanda and Son Funeral Home Chapel, 1500 W. Vandament Avenue, Yukon, OK 73099. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Oklahoma Lung Initiative, 5616 NW 107 Terr., Oklahoma City, OK. 73162. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 20, 2019