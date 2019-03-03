Ronald M. Ivey

March 21, 1951 - Feb . 27, 2019



EDMOND

Ronald Melton "Ron" Ivey, 67 years old, of Edmond, OK, passed away on Wednesday,

Feb. 27, 2019. Ron was born in Enid, OK on March 21, 1951, to Cecil and Betty Ivey. Ron is survived by his wife, Susan Ivey, of Edmond, OK; his son, Ron Jr. and wife Kathryn Ivey, of Paris, France; his son, Jimmy and wife Megan Ivey, and his granddaughter, Penelope, of Edmond, OK. He is also survived by his sister, Cecilia and her husband Robert Runnels, of Enid, OK. He was predeceased by his father, Cecil Ivey (2000), and his mother, Betty (2010), both of Enid, OK; and his brother, Charles Ivey (2009), of Kansas, City, MO. The Memorial Service will occur on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond, OK, officiated by Pastor Rob Hunt. A Reception will be hosted by Crawford Family Funeral Service on Monday evening, March 4, 5-7 p.m. Crawford Family Funeral Service will manage all arrangements. For more information, please call 405-340-2333. If you would like to make a donation in Ron's name, please donate to Ministries of Jesus at Henderson Hills Baptist Church, 1200 E. I-35 Frontage Rd., Edmond, OK 73034. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary