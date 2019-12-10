|
|
Ronald Bruce Lippe MIDWEST CITY
Jan. 15, 1955 - Dec. 4, 2019
Ronald Bruce Lippe, 64, died of cancer, at the VA, Dec. 4, 2019. Born Jan. 15, 1955, he was the 6th of 11, born to Margie and Carl Lippe. He was married for 38 years and had a son, and a daughter. He was once a police officer, last a plumber and always a Marine. He fought his battle with cancer for 5 years, in his own way. Please refer to Ford Funeral Home website for comprehensive obituary.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 10, 2019