|
|
Five years ago today Ronald A. Williams made his transition to a better life. Since then our lives have changed completely, and we will never be the same. We miss you more than words and can say and never stopped loving you and thinking about you every day. Thanks for all your acts of love, kindness, tenderness, joy, caring, and compassion. Rest in peace and never forget how much you are loved and missed so very dearly. Greatly missed by wife Zelpha, daughter Zana, close family members as well as a host of friends.
MSGT Ronald
'Superman' Williams
6/27/1947 - 03/03/2014
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019