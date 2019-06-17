Ronnie G. South

Oct. 6, 1952 - June 7, 2019



MOORE

On the morning of June 7, 2019, Ronald Gene South, at the age of 66, from Moore, OK, passed away.

"Ronnie" South, a loving husband of Barbara South, passed away with his daughters by his side after 12 long years battling with cancer four different times.

Ronnie worked as a mechanic until he retired in 2007.

He loved playing pool, going to the casino, fishing, having his grandchildren over, going out to eat with his daughters and most of all, just having his favorite daughter, Sassy, right by his side.

Ronnie was born to James and Margurett South in 1952 in Oklahoma City.

He was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Margurett; son, Ronald; grandson, Anthony; granddaughter, Taylor; one sister, Kathy; one brother, Clarence; his four-legged son, Paco South; and grandson, Hercules Luttrell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Barbara; daughters, Betty Patterson, Susie and husband Ken Luttrell, Lisa and husband Billy Mosmeyer, and Jamie and husband Tyler Thompson; son, James South; his favorite daughter, Sassy Sue South; grandkids, Courtney, Joey, and Chris Patterson; Eric, Isaac, and Brianna Clemmorson; Audrey Mosmeyer; Shelby, Steven, Brooke, and Amelia South; two great- grandchildren, Talia Patterson and Kaiden South; his four-legged grandkids, Lilly, Belia, Duke, and Champ; his four sisters and two brothers.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation Thursday, June 20, 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, June 21, 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral and Cremation, 400 SE 19th Street, Moore, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary