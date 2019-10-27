|
|
Ronnie Eugene EDMOND
Suenram
May 31, 1960 - Oct. 3, 2019
Ronnie Eugene Suenram passed away as a result of a tragic car accident while traveling in Colorado. He was born on May 31, 1960, in Edmond, OK to Ray and Jenny Suenram. He graduated Edmond Memorial High School. Ronnie had a 40-year career at Fife/Maxcess, where he traveled the world for projects. He was looking forward to retirement to pursue his many interests. He was all-in with a zeal that could not be matched whenever he did something. He was an incredible photographer, taking breathtaking photos of nature. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling to Colorado for snow skiing and siteseeing, archery, and playing his guitar. Ronnie was a fitness buff and took long-distance (50 mile) bike rides. Ronnie will be remembered as the most loving husband and son, as well as a wonderful brother and a great friend to many. He had one of the kindest hearts and will certainly be missed. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherri Browning Suenram; parents, Ray and Jenny Suenram; brother, Michael Suenram and Bill Lavin; as well as cousins, aunts, and uncles. The family would like to thank the St. Anthony, Summit and Lakewood, CO Hospital trauma teams who cared for Ronnie.
Services to celebrate Ronnie's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5020 NW 63rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73132. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019