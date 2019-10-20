|
Rosalie Seikel EDMOND
January 9, 1938 - October 14, 2019
Rosalie "Rosie" Seikel, 81, of Edmond, OK, died Oct. 14, 2019, surrounded by family, in her home. Rosie died suddenly as the result of a stroke. Rosie was born Jan. 9, 1938, to Mary Elizabeth Elmenhorst Koos Determan and Leo Henry Determan, Sr. in El Reno, OK. Rosie was born in the home of her blended family which included 11 older siblings. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic church in El Reno, where she also attended school, beginning her lifelong devotion to her church and her faith. Rosie met Theo Michael "Mike" Seikel, Jr. in high school while working at the El Reno movie theater. They married Dec. 28, 1958, and loved each other for life. On April 11, 1960, Rosie delivered the first of their five children. Her early married life included a few cross-country moves as Mike completed his military service then joined the FBI. So began her extensive collection of friends all over the United States. In addition to their children, Rosie and Mike also welcomed more than two dozen kids and adults into their lives and their homes, assisting and befriending them through faith and generosity. Rosie corresponded with many of these special people for the rest of her life. With all five kids in school, Rosie returned to school herself, eventually attaining her bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology and earning a teaching certificate. A final move brought her family back to Oklahoma in 1976, where they settled in Edmond. Back near her extensive family, Rosie helped care for her aging mother and her in-laws, while enjoying her siblings and their families. Her working mom career included positions as a social worker, a middle school teacher and a middle school counselor. She was an active, supportive, involved member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, and continued volunteer work into the last days of her life. Grandchildren and Mike's retirement brought even more excitement and travel to Rosie's life. Her later years were dominated by her loving care for Mike as he struggled with Alzheimer's disease, and she succeeded in caring for him at home until his death in Dec. 2018. Rosie is survived by her five children, Kathleen and her husband Jeff Goetz, of Tacoma, WA, and their daughter, Hannah; Suzanne and her husband Kevin Pitts, of Wenatchee, WA, and their children, Riley, Madison, Samantha, and Ballad and granddaughter, Leslynn; Karin Michelle and her husband Jodie McDaniel, of Edmond, OK, their children, Malissa, Tara, Sara, Liza, and Emma and grandchildren, Connor, Margaret, and Patrick; Michael Andrew and his wife Maureen Seikel, of Lake Bluff, IL, and their children, Zachary, Colin, and Michaela; and Paul Joseph and his wife Giulia Seikel, of Tulsa, OK, and their children, Daniella, Thomas, and Elijah. Rosie is also survived by her siblings, Agnes Mary Reeder, of Medford, Oregon; Leo Henry Determan, of Alameda, CA; Josephine Margaret Jones, of O'Fallon, MO; Martha Mary Herr, of O'Fallon, MO; and Geraldine Louise Keeter, of Tulsa, OK. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brothers, Richard Bernard Koos, Delmer George Koos, John W "Jack" Koos, Leonard Frank Koos, and Hubert Arnett Koos; her sister, Vivian Maxine Koos Gleese; and her grandson, Noah Joseph Seikel. Services will include a wake at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2019, and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2019. Both services will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 900 S. Littler Avenue, Edmond, OK. Burial will follow the funeral at Gracelawn Cemetery, 1407 N. Boulevard, Edmond, OK. A funeral dinner will be served by church volunteers in the great hall after the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center of Family Love in Okarche, OK or to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church: Peru Mission.