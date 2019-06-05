Rose Katherine Cook

Jan. 21, 1943 - June 2, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Rose Katherine Cook passed away on June 2, 2019. Rose was born in El Reno on January 21, 1943 to Cletus and Loretta Wittrock. She graduated high school in 1961 from Holy Trinity in Okarche and later married Carl on Christmas Eve, 1969. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Teresa Harris and husband Loren, and Susan Schneberger. She had three grandchildren, Lindsey Harris (Ryan McCorkle), Jay Harris and Blake Schneberger whom she loved dearly and special ones Easton McCorkle and Cristian Moran who considered her their "Nana" too. Rose has one brother, Jim Wittrock and wife Jan, and two sisters, Louise Craig and husband Norman, and Juanita Krittenbrink and husband Mike. She also has many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law Jacob Schneberger. Rose loved her faith, family, and friends who strength-ened her these last few weeks. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 6, at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Catholic Church at 800 NW 5th St. in Moore, OK. Burial will follow at 3:30 PM at Holy Trinity Cemetery at 900 NW 220th St., Okarche, OK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Russell Murray Hospice or St. Andrews Catholic Church, Moore. Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary