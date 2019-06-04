Home

Rose Ann Samarripa
May 26, 1931 - June 2, 2019

EDMOND
Rose Ann Samarripa was born May 26, 1931, and passed away on June 2, 2019. Rose is survived by her daughter and son- in-law, Sammie & Steve Kimmel, of Oklahoma City, and very special granddog, Casey, that she dearly loved; daughter, Connie Smith, of Ponca City; and very special cousin, Sue Goodpasture, of Enid. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends that loved her. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chasidy Kimmel. Rose had a very beautiful smile; she was very generous and thoughtful and had a hilarious dry sense of humor. She was a great cook and the matriarch of our family. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, OK with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 4, 2019
