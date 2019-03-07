Rosemarie E.

Hernandez

July 14, 1941 - Feb. 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Our forever beautiful Rosemarie Evangeline Hernandez of Oklahoma City is now in the arms of God and entered eternal life Feb. 28, 2019. Rosemarie was born on July 14, 1941 in Keegan, Maine. She met Juan D. Hernandez in the fall of the 1958 in Bath, Maine while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They married on 29 of June, 1959. They had 3 wonderful children, Linda, Susan and John and 4 beautiful grand- children, Alexandra, Matthew, Haley and John Daniel. Rosemarie and her husband (MSGT, USAF) traveled the world with their family spending time in Alaska, Hawaii, Okinawa and Sembach, Germany, finally settling in OKC. Rosemarie attended Rose State College where she was an honor student. Thereafter she went to work at TAFB while her husband was active duty with the 3rd Combat Communications Group. Rosemarie and Juan served their country with honor and distinction retiring after 22 years. She made OKC her home as her children went to college at the University of OK. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and the rock of her family. Rosemarie had many family, friends and acquaintances that will miss her. Those who loved her know we will see her again, until that time we know she will be watching over us the way she always did. Services Bill Eisenhour Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 pm, interment at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 7, 2019