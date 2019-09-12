|
|
Rosemary Ann Eason BETHANY
Dec. 19, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2019
Rosemary Ann Babiak Eason, 88, died September 10, 2019 in Bethany, OK. She was the former head of the Childrens' World Day Care Center with Baptist Hospital. Viewing will be Friday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 14, 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019