Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
ROSEMARY EASON


1930 - 2019
ROSEMARY EASON Obituary

Rosemary Ann Eason
Dec. 19, 1930 - Sept. 10, 2019

BETHANY
Rosemary Ann Babiak Eason, 88, died September 10, 2019 in Bethany, OK. She was the former head of the Childrens' World Day Care Center with Baptist Hospital. Viewing will be Friday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 14, 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit:
www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019
