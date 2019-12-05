Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROVERSA JAGGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROVERSA JAGGERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROVERSA JAGGERS Obituary

Roversa Mechelle
Jaggers
Nov. 3, 1968 - Dec. 1, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Celebration of life for Roversa Mechelle Jaggers will be Dec. 7, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Ardmore, with Eulogy by Pastor Abraham Walton, Jr. Inurnment will follow at Clearview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mechelle was the Human Resource Manager for Oklahoma Emergency Management for the past 23 years.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROVERSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -