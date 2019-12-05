|
Roversa Mechelle OKLAHOMA CITY
Jaggers
Nov. 3, 1968 - Dec. 1, 2019
Celebration of life for Roversa Mechelle Jaggers will be Dec. 7, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Ardmore, with Eulogy by Pastor Abraham Walton, Jr. Inurnment will follow at Clearview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mechelle was the Human Resource Manager for Oklahoma Emergency Management for the past 23 years.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019