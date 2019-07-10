|
|
Dr. Roy "Barton" Carl OKLAHOMA CITY
October 20, 1929 - July 4, 2019
The memorial service for Dr. Roy "Barton" Carl, 89 year-old Oklahoma City resident, will be at 3:00PM Fri., July 12, in the West-minster Presbyterian Church. Rev. Randall Spindel officiating. Arrange-ments are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Barton was born October 20, 1929 in Enid to Dr. Roy and Amy (Hinson) Carl and died July 4, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He is survived by his sons, John Carl and wife Kathy and their children William and Andrew and Peter Carl and wife Ginny and their children Collin and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Bea in 2014. Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To view full obituary go to:
www.enidwecare.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019