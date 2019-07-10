Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home
601 W Broadway
Enid, OK 73701
(580) 233-1700
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
West- minster Presbyterian Church
Edmond, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Carl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy "Barton" Carl


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy "Barton" Carl Obituary

Dr. Roy "Barton" Carl
October 20, 1929 - July 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
The memorial service for Dr. Roy "Barton" Carl, 89 year-old Oklahoma City resident, will be at 3:00PM Fri., July 12, in the West-minster Presbyterian Church. Rev. Randall Spindel officiating. Arrange-ments are under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Barton was born October 20, 1929 in Enid to Dr. Roy and Amy (Hinson) Carl and died July 4, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He is survived by his sons, John Carl and wife Kathy and their children William and Andrew and Peter Carl and wife Ginny and their children Collin and Rachel. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Bea in 2014. Memorials may be made through the funeral home to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To view full obituary go to:

www.enidwecare.com

Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home
Download Now