Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
First Moore Baptist Church
Moore, OK
Roy Cledis Hibbard


Roy Cledis Hibbard
Aug. 2, 1931 - May 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Roy Cledis Hibbard, 87, passed away on May 25, 2019. Cledis was born in Arkansas on August 2, 1931 to Theodore and Hannah (Combs) Hibbard. Cledis proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked at Wilson Foods for 30 years then also retired from the City of Oklahoma City. Cledis enjoyed woodworking, fishing and cooking. He served as the "family weatherman". Cledis is survived by wife, Mary; children, Phillip, Pam, and Becky; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, and Kelsy; great grandchild, Sydney; and 2 siblings. He is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019, at First Moore Baptist Church, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019
