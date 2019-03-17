

Roy R. Hamersley

Oct. 14, 1926 - March 14, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Roy Richard Hamersley, 92, of Midwest City, , died March 14, 2019, under hospice care, surrounded by his loving wife, Doris, and treasured family in his beloved town of Midwest City. Roy was born Oct. 14, 1926, in Brownsville, TX to Richard and Neoma Hamersley. Roy was the owner/operator of Lockheed Barber Shop for many years before going to work at General Motors automobile plant and has lived in Midwest City for almost 65 years. He and Doris have been longtime members of Country Estates Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and enjoyed his involvement with many church activities over the years. His interests included fishing, playing softball, baseball, watching college sports, studying the Bible and yard work at his residence. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers and his sister. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris, of the home; son, Buddy Hamersley, of Coweta; daughter, Marilyn Ford, of Del City; son, Rick Hamersley and his wife Melenda, of Oklahoma City; his extended family; his 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and his numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Country Estates Baptist Church with interment to follow at Arlington Memory Gardens in Midwest City. Memorial donations may be made in Roy's honor to the church Building Fund or to Hospice Quality Care in Del City.