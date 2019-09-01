|
|
Roy Glenn Rodriguez OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 13, 1946 - Aug. 25, 2019
Roy Glenn Rodriguez departed this life suddenly on Aug. 25, 2019, for a reunion with his beloved wife, Kathleen, and will remain with her in the Lord's care. He also joins his dearly departed parents, William & Helen; brother, William Charles; sister, Mary Helen Evans; and nephews, Randall Allen Rodriguez (Jeannie) and Gregory Scott Cabrera (Mary Helen). Roy worked at Wilson Foods for approximately 35 years, and the remainder of his life involved taking care of family and friends. He will be especially missed by his beloved rescue dog, "Hawk," a constant companion these last few years for long walks and countless patio sunsets. All will miss his devotion to family and friends, regard for responsibility, strong sense of purpose and playful sense of humor. Roy "Glenn" leaves behind to celebrate his life: his Loving Children, Stephen (Regina) Rodriguez, OKC; Dru Ann (Richard) Perrier, Okemah; and Tracy (Russell) Parker, Terrell, TX; Adoring Sister, Jeannie (Tom) Logan, Moore; Roy's Cherished Twin, Teresa (Mike) Doughty, OKC; Fondest Grandchildren, Gabe Tyler, Neveah Tyler, Kingsley Rodriguez, Cari (Dustin) Combs, Lacy Hubbard, T.J. Hubbard, and Brooke Miller; Devoted Nieces & Nephews, Cynthia (Brandi) Cabrera, Craig Davis, Lenora Morrison, Elizabeth Huston, Kellie (Danny) Holt Margo (Bryan) Rife, and Sonya (Keith) Werner; Affectionate Great-Grandchildren, Grand- nieces and Nephews numbering 24 to date; and lifelong friend, Ruth Enos. Viewing will be 12-8 p.m. today with the family present to greet friends 4-6 p.m., and 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A celebration of Dad, Brother, Grandpa and Uncle Roy will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Vondel Smith South Colonial Chapel with interment to follow at the Yukon Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019