Services All Souls Episcopal Church 6400 N Pennsylvania Ave Nichols Hills, OK 73116 Service 11:00 AM

Royce Mitchell Hammons

July 22, 1945 - June 16, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Royce Mitchell Hammons was a "Texahoman." Born on July 22, 1945, in Halletesville, TX, he lived all over the U.S. and Canada with his construction engineer dad and family, but always called Wilburton, OK home. Royce attended many schools as his family moved from city to city, finishing his last two years of high school in Wilburton, where he was elected Most Studious, and to Boys State.

He attended the University of Oklahoma, studying chemistry and finance, and graduated in 1968. He was a member and president of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Royce met Kirk Frazier while at OU; they were married in 1969, and six days later, he reported for active duty with the United States Army at Fort Campbell, KY, followed by Artillery Training at Fort Sill. He proudly served six years in the National Guard Army Reserve.

Royce joined the Training Program at Republic National Bank in Dallas in 1968, then the largest bank in the Southwest. He advanced in position and responsibility in Regional Banking, and was elected the youngest Vice President in the bank's history at the time. He was elected President of the largest bank in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 32, and later joined the First National Bank Dallas Holding Company as President of their bank in Galveston, TX, First Hutchings-Sealey National Bank. In 1982, he moved to Oklahoma City, where he served as President of Fidelity Bank, later BOK. He formed the Oklahoma Bank and served as President and CEO until 1996 when he accepted an offer to sell to UMB Financial Corp, Kansas City. He served as President, CEO and Chairman of UMB Oklahoma until retiring in March 2016 after 48 years in commercial banking. He loved banking and he was the consummate banker, beloved by both his customers and employees. He served as a mentor to many who went on to further careers in banking, and other endeavors.

Royce was a graduate "With Distinction" of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, and the Executive Management Program at Stanford University.

He served as an officer or director of numerous organizations including the Galveston Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, OKC Chamber of Commerce, The Kerr Foundation, Senior advisor of the OU Price College of Business, OU Bizzell Library, Presbyterian Hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, SSM Healthcare (St. Anthony) and the Oklahoma Banker's Association. Royce was a founder of the Galveston Industrial Development Corporation, and was a member of OKC Leadership Class 1. He was inducted into the OU Kappa Sigma Hall of Fame in 2013.

Fly-fishing and golf were his sports and he was fortunate to fish rivers and streams across the United States, Canada and South America, and to have played courses around the world. He loved all things OU, and followed the Sooners all over the country. None of these activities would have been worthwhile to him had he not done them with cherished friends and family.

Royce's greatest achievement, and the source of great happiness was his family. He and Kirk were married for 50 years. They have a son, Jason, and a daughter, Hadley, of whom they could not be more proud. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Angela Hammons, and his son-in-law, Travis Galt. Royce adored his four beautiful grandchildren, Emily and Preston Hammons and Mary Jane and Margeaux Galt. Other survivors include his sisters, Theresa Lubinski and Patti Vegors (David and Ken); brothers-in-law, John and Bill Frazier (Kim and Mirna); niece, Amy Lubinski; and nephews, Michael Lubinski (Rebecca) and Mike and David Frazier (Sarah and Paige); along with several grandnieces. Jay Frazier was not only his father-in-law, but a dear friend. Royce was predeceased by his mother, Amy; father, Eugene; sister, Jeannene; and mother-in-law, Ruth Frazier.

We will forever be grateful to Doctors Jeffery Weinberg, Jin Li and Maria Penas-Prado at MD Anderson; Dr. Aleda Toma; Dr. James Battiste at the Stephenson Cancer Center; Dr. Federico Silva; and all the kind and concerned nurses, aides and technicians whose expertise made our lives a little easier. We thank Michael Elsworth and his team. We could not have managed without them. Crossroads Hospice helped ease the final days of his journey.

Fathers Patrick Bright, Christopher Yoder and Deacon James Easter of All Souls' Episcopal Church visited Royce regularly, giving him communion, visiting with him about his faith and being his friend.

Family and friends have been crucial throughout Royce's valiant battle with cancer. With us every step of the way, they have sustained us with their constant care, support and love. We love them dearly, and will forever be grateful.

This has been a long and sometimes arduous journey, but for six years, Royce kept his faith, his sense of humor, his sweet and gentle spirit and his dignity. Royce knew how to live and he knew how to die, and we give thanks to God for this life we have shared. We have been blessed.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at All Souls' Episcopal Church. In memory of Royce, contributions may be made to:

MD Anderson Cancer Center

in support of the Brain Tumor Research Fund

P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486; or the

Stephenson Cancer Center Brain Cancer Research Fund

at the University of Oklahoma

P.O. Box 258856

P.O. Box 258856

Oklahoma City, OK 73125-9935 Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019