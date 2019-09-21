Home

Ruben Richard Zink
Oct. 14, 1932 - Sept. 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ruben Richard Zink, born Oct. 14, 1932, in Ochelata, OK, died Sept. 18, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He was preceded in death by his mother, Abigail; his father, Clarence; four brothers; one sister; and grandson, Chris Zink. He is survived by his brother, Louis; his loving and dedicated wife, Betty Zink; four children, Dennis Zink, Debra Widhalm, Carl Zink, and Mary Amar; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ruben attended school in Shidler, OK, where he graduated in 1950. He and Betty were married on Sept. 15, 1955, and remained so for 64 years until his death. Ruben served in the United States Army during the Korean war era with the 101st Airborne Division in Germany. He then began working with Phillips Petroleum Company, where he retired in 1987.
Ruben was a devoted husband and loving father. He always put his family's needs above his own. On Sept. 18, 2019, while at home, surrounded by his family, Ruben went to meet those who had gone before him. Rest in peace, you will be missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 21, 2019
