Ruby "Jean" Boswell YUKON
December 2, 1935-September 1, 2019
Ruby Jean Estes Boswell was born December 2, 1935 to William and Flossie Estes in Tonkawa, Oklahoma and passed away on September 1, 2019 in Yukon, OK.
"Jean" attended Jefferson High School and was very active in sports and the band. After high school, Jean attended Draughn's Business School with train-ing as a legal secretary, working for Attorney Frank Dennis during her early business career.
In 1955, Jean met and married John Boswell, Sr. of Oklahoma City. They were parents to three sons, John II, Clark and David.
Jean and John moved around the country as work situations required, building a family of friends and acquaintances that have lasted a lifetime.
Jean spent 26 years with Seagate Technology as an Executive Assistant in their Human Resources group.
Jean and John made several trips to Europe, plus they traveled to all 48 contiguous states and Alaska, with resulting wonderful memories of those trips.
Jean is survived by husband, John, Sr.; her sons, John, II, Clark and wife Robyn, David and wife Lisa; grandchildren, John Boswell, III and wife Lauryn, Ashlyn Murphy and husband Kevin, Andrew Boswell and wife Caitlyn, Tanner Boswell and wife Gabby, Kelsey Dodson and husband Tyler, and Macy Boswell; great-granddaughter, Annie Rae Boswell; and brother, Larry Estes and wife Karen.
A memorial reception will be held at Mercer-Adams on Thursday, September 5, 11:00am-1:00pm.
Contributions may be made to in Jean's name. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019