MIDWEST CITY
Ruby Dell Cerovski
June 12, 1927 - Oct. 9, 2019
Ruby Dell Cerovski passed away at home on October 9th at the age of 92. Her daughter Carol provided loving in-home care to Ruby in the last 3 years of her difficult struggle with senile dementia. Carol has decided to continue to reside in the house to ensure any stray dog or cat that wanders by has a place to stay for a night, just as her mother would have done.
Ruby was the last surviving child of 10 children born to Julius and Annie Acker of Cooper, Texas. Ruby and her siblings were part of America's Greatest Generation, all of them either served in the Armed Forces or did their part on the home front during World War II. After the war, Ruby moved to the big city of Dallas for several years before marrying her brother's Navy buddy, Knewel "Andy" Ainsworth, with whom she had five children (Phillip, Paula, William, Carol, and Jon). The family lived in California, the island of Guam, and Tulsa during their Navy service, and eventually settled in Midwest City in 1965, where Ruby worked for many years as a Nursing Assistant at Midwest City Hospital.
Ruby was a strong-willed and optimistic person throughout her life. She was very outgoing and loved to chat, whether it be exchanging pleasantries with fellow members of the Moose Lodge, OX5 Club, or the Senior Center, or the person standing behind her in the checkout line. And Ruby loved to shop, taking special delight in thrift shops and lawn sales throughout the city. She loved cats and dogs and had many pets throughout her life, many of them being "hand me downs" from children or grandchildren who could no longer care for them.
Ruby was predeceased by her husband Ed Cerovski, and by three of her children: Phillip Ainsworth, Paula Dyke, and Jon Ainsworth. She is survived by son William Ainsworth of San Diego, daughter Carol Pickett of Midwest City, numerous grandchildren, great grand-children, and great-great grandchildren in Oklahoma, Texas, and California, and her precious cat Sugar Pie. Ruby will be laid to rest with her son Phillip at Arlington Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 17, 2019