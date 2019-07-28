|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Ruby Waynette Chechovsky
October 3, 1937 - July 18, 2019
Waynette Black Chechovsky was born October 3, 1937 in Geronimo, Oklahoma, to Wallace James Black, a Frisco Railroad Engineer, and Maude Carter Black, an Elementary School Principal. She grew up in Oklahoma City and attended Capitol Hill High School graduating in 1955.
After graduation, she married Nickey Lee Chechovsky. July 8th of this year they celebrated 64 years of marriage. Waynette is remembered by her great grandchildren as "GiGi". She was very blessed with five great granddaughters, Sydney Lane Weese, Brittany Taylor Hollar, Stella Kay Gebard, Maeva Nicole Weese, and Margot Jayne Weese. Her two granddaughters, Whitney Nicole Hollar of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Dr. Kaylan Weese, of Roseburg, Oregon made her the happiest. With her grandaughters she was always open for an adventure, a road trip, sharing her love of a sunny day, art and antiques. She will be remembered as a fun grandma, where there were no limits, just love and devotion, and beautiful clothing. She is also survived by her only child, Shanna Jayne Chechovsky Lawson of Oklahoma City, OK. Additionally she is survived by her niece, Nikki Chechovsky of Loudon, TN, cousin Rebecca Carter of San Antonio, brother- in-law Dardius Wayne Chechovsky and sister-in-law Laura Sue Nelson both of California.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her cousin Robert Carter, and her dear uncle, C.W. Carter of San Antonio, Texas, along with close friends Faye Pulley, Ann Elizabeth Malone, Carolyn Ann Johnson, BJ Greenhaw and Putsie Wilkes. The sudden loss of two sons-in-law, Robert Paul Lawson and Bradley Todd Hollar left her heart broken.
Waynette had varied work. In the early years of marriage, she and her husband Nick owned and operated Nicks Lucky Dollar in Del City. In 1959 they moved to Yukon and made the Czech Community their home, while Nick worked for Wonder Bread and then retired from Harris Packing Company in 1985. In the mid 80's she enjoyed her work in retail, selling children's' toggery at Foleys. Her next passion was antiquities; loving wooden primitives, quilts, and crockery.
Her talent as an artist will be cherished by her family for years to come, she left many beautiful works of art. To her, as she would put it, "there is nothing like the use of a good brush, fine paint and canvas". A passion she taught and shared with her daughter Shanna, they took many painting classes together. She and Ann Malone made several painting trips to the southwest and appreciated the Native American Heritage, saying 'these are our first peoples'. She participated in a Medicine Wheel in 1995 and never forgot the sacred experience. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Yukon.
The family wishes to thank Humanity Hospice for the excellent care and compassion. Dr. Jason Breed MD of Integris Canadian Valley Family Clinic was her steadfast physician. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Humanity Hospice.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019