Rudolph Watson, Jr MOORE
Nov. 4, 1960 - March 23, 2019
Rudolph Watson, Jr., 58, of Moore, OK, passed away March 23, 2019. He was born
on Nov. 4, 1960, to Rudolph and Lilith Watson, Sr. in New York, NY. Rudolph enjoyed building models, watching movies, everything from Sci-Fi to military, but mostly Sci-Fi. He loved collecting old cars. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Rudolph is survived by his mother, Lilith Watson; brother, Mark Watson; his sister, Camara Watson; nieces and nephews, James Watson, Marcus Watson, Ebony Watson, Crystalea Watson, Joshua Porcher, and Victory Parker; uncles, George Luke and Sylvester Watson; and family friend, Jeffrey Parker and wife Delphia and their son, Jaden. He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Watson, Sr.; aunts, Lottie Luke and Hettie Watson; and uncle, Thomas Watson. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Power House, 2009 S. Eastern, Moore, OK. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 26, 2019