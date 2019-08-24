Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Connection Church
8309 Santa Fe Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for RUDY ESCALERA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUDY ESCALERA


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Rudy Escalera
Oct. 29, 1994 - Aug. 21, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Rodolfo "Rudy" Escalera IV, age 24, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Aug. 21, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hope Connection Church, 8309 Santa Fe Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. Rudy loved life, his friends, and mostly, he loved his family. Rudy was an avid gamer, web designer, and absolute loving soul. Although there is a huge hole in our hearts from his passing, Heaven is a brighter place with him in it. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Linda Escalera and Nathan Foss; father, Rodolfo "Rudy" Escalera III; his brother, Anthony; sister, Jemma; grandparents, Ricardo and Tomasa Moreno and Rodolfo Jr. and Gloria Escalera; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family, as well as a multitude of friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.