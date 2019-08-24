|
Rudy Escalera OKLAHOMA CITY
Oct. 29, 1994 - Aug. 21, 2019
Rodolfo "Rudy" Escalera IV, age 24, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Aug. 21, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Hope Connection Church, 8309 Santa Fe Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73139. Rudy loved life, his friends, and mostly, he loved his family. Rudy was an avid gamer, web designer, and absolute loving soul. Although there is a huge hole in our hearts from his passing, Heaven is a brighter place with him in it. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Linda Escalera and Nathan Foss; father, Rodolfo "Rudy" Escalera III; his brother, Anthony; sister, Jemma; grandparents, Ricardo and Tomasa Moreno and Rodolfo Jr. and Gloria Escalera; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family, as well as a multitude of friends.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 24, 2019