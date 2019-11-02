Home

YANDA & SON FUNERAL HOME - YUKON
1500 W VANDAMENT AVE
Yukon, OK 73099
405-350-7101
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
RUFUS FORREST

Rufus L. Forrest, Jr.
Sept. 11, 1938 - Oct. 31, 2019

YUKON
Rufus L. Forrest, Jr., of Yukon, OK, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. He spent 12 years in the U.S. Air Force and was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as a Systems Specialist. He is survived by a brother, Wesley Gerald Forrest (Helen); children, Rufus L. Forrest III (Amy) and Gerri Forrest Young (Scott); stepchildren, Kevin Snider (Kay), Kim Columbus (Chris), and Keri Meyer (Dane); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and cousin, Barbara Forrest Largent. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Nelson Forrest; his parents, Rufus L. Forrest, Sr. and Lula Mae (Peggy) Sanders Palumbo. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (). Online condolences may be signed at:

www.yandafuneral.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 2, 2019
