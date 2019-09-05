Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Russell L. Roberts


1933 - 2019
Russell L. Roberts
February 13, 1933-September 1, 2019

EDMOND
Russell L. Roberts passed away September 1, 2019 at his Edmond home at the age of 86. Russell was born in 1933 in Oklahoma City to J.M. (Jake) and Lilla (Boulware) Roberts. He attended OKC Schools graduating from Classen High School. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in geology. He served honorably in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1958 as an F-100 fighter pilot, 1st Lieutenant. He then became a Captain in the US Air Force Reserves serving until 1972. In 1953, he married Joyce Myers. They made their home in Oklahoma City, Stillwater and, most recently, Edmond. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before the passing of Joyce in 2016. Russell started his career in homebuilding and real estate development in 1958, eventually partnering with his younger brother Phil in these and many other endeavors. He was still actively involved in the management of the companies at the time of his death. Russell was preceded in death by his parents; beloved spouse Joyce; brother Harold; granddaughter Nikki; and grandson J.B. Survivors include his children Debbie Roberts (Luis Molinar), Janey Walters (Chet), Bill Roberts (Sandy), and Laura Grooms (Marty); grandchildren Michelle Stubenhofer (Matt), Ryan Reynolds (Adrianne), Chris Walters (Stephanie), Rusty Reynolds (Tiffany), Tanner Grooms (Elizabeth), Lindsay Clark, Travis Grooms, Keegan Grooms (Alyssa), Austin Walters, Allie Roberts, Katie Roberts, Kay Law and Kelly Law; along with six great grandchildren; brother Phil (Gayle Ann); and numerous very special nieces and nephews. He was fortunate in the last few years to have enjoyed the special companionship of his longtime family friend Mary Kaye Foster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edmond Mobile Meals or Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary located in Luther, OK. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sep-tember 7, 2019, at Baggerley Funeral Home in Edmond.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 5, 2019
