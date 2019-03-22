

























Russell Lee Phelps

August 18, 1926 - March 18, 2019



OKMULGEE

Russell Lee Phelps, MSgt USAF Retired, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Russell was born August 18, 1926 to Lee Edward Phelps and Effie Agnes Phelps (nee Burright) in Cogar, OK. He grew up in the Cogar/Minco area of Oklahoma until he was 14 when his family moved to Oklahoma City. He graduated from Oklahoma City Central High School in 1944. After high school, he joined the U.S. Merchant Marine and served as a crewman sailing aboard Liberty ships during World War II. After the war, he returned to Oklahoma City and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946. In 1947, Russell switched from the Army to the newly established U.S. Air Force, where he would serve for the next 20 years retiring in November 1967. His assign- ments included Hawaii, Texas, Germany, Oklahoma and Thailand. On Sep. 2, 1949 Russell married Zelda Mae Simpson, and they had three children: Pamela Lee Meyer (Marlene), Paul Kem Phelps (Kathleen) and Patrick Russell Phelps (Martha). After retiring from the USAF, Russell moved his family to Del City and he went to work for Central Sales Promotions, Inc. in Oklahoma City, where he worked for 20 years before retiring in 1988. Zelda predeceased him in 2006. After 43 years in Del City, he moved to Okmulgee, OK in 2010. There he met Florence June Chambers and they were married on November 5, 2011. They resided in Okmulgee until Russell's passing. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Raymond, and by his wife Zelda. He is survived by his wife: Florence; by his children: Pamela, Paul and Patrick; by his 8 grandchildren: Shawn Crichley, Joey Meyer, Lee Ann Meyer, Jeffrey Crichley, Christopher Phelps, Nicholas Phelps, Lillian Cross and Lauren Phelps; by his 11 great-grandchildren: Jonathan Crichley, Rebecca Crichley, Morgan Meyer, Bryce Meyer, Jake Huffman, Aceylynn Crichley, Jaxon Crichley, Malcolm Phelps, Calvin Phelps, Mia Phelps and Alyssa Phelps; by 1 great-great-grandchild: Calla-lily Crichley; and by many other friends and family including Tim and Cheryl Crichley. Our Dad and Grandpa (Papa) was a generous, kind and loving man. He had a well-developed sense of humor and was always fun to be around. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held 4-8pm Friday, March 22nd, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 2pm Saturday, March 23rd, in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Minco. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary