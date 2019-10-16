|
Russell David Rowton EDMOND
October 5, 1938 - October 13, 2019
Russ passed away on October 13, 2019, after complications from a heart attack. He had recently celebrated his 81st birthday on Oct. 5. His passing was peace-ful, with his family surrounding him.
Russ was born in Okesa, OK, graduating from College Hi in Bartlesville, and then from Oklahoma State Univer-sity in Stillwater. With a business degree, Russ went on to work in the computer, insurance, and financial industries.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Linnie Rowton, sister Carolyn Allen, and brothers Tom and Ray Rowton. Russ is survived by wife Elaine, son and daughter-in-law Cary and Svenja Rowton, daughter Christy Malone, grandchildren Taylor and Ray Lewis, Abbey Malone, Jake Malone, and great-granddaughter Madilyn Lewis.
Russ's wife, children, and grandchildren will always be thankful for his incredible faith in God, his wonderful sense of humor, and his enormous heart and generosity. A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019