Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL ROWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL ROWTON


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSSELL ROWTON Obituary

Russell David Rowton
October 5, 1938 - October 13, 2019

EDMOND
Russ passed away on October 13, 2019, after complications from a heart attack. He had recently celebrated his 81st birthday on Oct. 5. His passing was peace-ful, with his family surrounding him.
Russ was born in Okesa, OK, graduating from College Hi in Bartlesville, and then from Oklahoma State Univer-sity in Stillwater. With a business degree, Russ went on to work in the computer, insurance, and financial industries.
Russ is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Linnie Rowton, sister Carolyn Allen, and brothers Tom and Ray Rowton. Russ is survived by wife Elaine, son and daughter-in-law Cary and Svenja Rowton, daughter Christy Malone, grandchildren Taylor and Ray Lewis, Abbey Malone, Jake Malone, and great-granddaughter Madilyn Lewis.
Russ's wife, children, and grandchildren will always be thankful for his incredible faith in God, his wonderful sense of humor, and his enormous heart and generosity. A memorial service is pending.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.