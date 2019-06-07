Home

Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Village Baptist Church
10600 N. May
Oklahoma City, OK
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Independence Cemetery
Ruth G. Crowley
September 26, 1925 - June 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Ruth G. Crowley, 93, received her heavenly reward on June 5, 2019. She was born on September 26, 1925 in Hollis, OK to Ferd and Edna Riley. Ruth married the love of her life Herman Doyle Crowley on November 7, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, June Hendrick; and brother, O.D. Riley. She is survived by her husband, Herman; son, David and his wife Judy; step-grandson, Jeff Kitchens; three step-great-grandsons; as well as extended family and friends. Viewing will be 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home with family present to greet guests. Services to celebrate Ruth's life will be held 10:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Village Baptist Church, 10600 N. May OKC. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Independence Cemetery. Please visit vondelsmithmortuary.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019
