Ruth Johnson

Aug. 10, 1924 - June 4, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Ruth Tarpley Johnson was born in Porum, Oklahoma, to Mable Mathews Tarpley and Frances Marion Tarpley. The eldest of four children, Ruth grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, graduating with honors from Muskogee High School. She was an alumna of the University of Oklahoma and a Golden Arrow member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She sat on the Founding Board of Heritage Hall, serving as Secretary/ Treasurer for many years. She was also a long-time member of Crossings Community Church.

She married Dr. Mark R. Johnson in 1946 and they had four beautiful children. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a loving homemaker who used light and love as her palette in everything she created.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years. She is survived by sons, Dr. Mark C. Johnson (Deborah) and Stephen Paul Johnson (Gabriela) and daughters Joy Ruth Clark (Dan) and Janice Lynn Johnson (Pat), as well as sister Judy Tarpley Mee (John Mee, Jr.) and sister-in-law Nancy Tarpley. In addition, she is survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and myriad beloved nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a constant source of love, encouragement and guidance to all her family and friends. Her courage and unflagging sense of humor were cherished by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, June 10, 2019, at The Chapel at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK.

The family wishes to thank Libna Sandu and Georgetta Sandu for their constant, loving care and devotion to their mother during her final years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial dona-tions be made to Crossings Community Church, (https:// Crossings.Church/giving or by mail: 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134) or Epworth At Home Hospice Care, 14901 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73134 . Published in The Oklahoman on June 7, 2019