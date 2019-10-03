|
|
Ruth Marcile Moffatt OKLAHOMA CITY
Apr. 20, 1925 - Oct. 1, 2019
Ruth Marcile Moffatt, age 94, was born in Yale, Oklahoma to Lambert and Alpha Lorett.
She was one of the few remaining "Greatest Generation" who grew up in The Great Depression, fought in World War II and raised a family of "Baby Boomers". Ruth was the oldest of four children and had to be tough because she often cared for her three younger brothers while her parents worked in the oil fields from Oklahoma to Texas. As a child she learned how to work and live on the farm and later the oil field boom towns. In the 1940s. as a teen in high school. she answered the country's call for women to work in factories as replacements for the men who went to World War II. Not exactly "Rosie the Riveter", Ruth went to work as an electrician for the Douglas Aircraft Factory in Tulsa, wiring the A-20 fighter aircraft. During these war years, she met a young Army Air Corp pilot, Dwight Moffatt, whom she married in 1944. The marriage produced four children and lasted 51 years until his death in 1995. Ruth never went back to the aircraft factory, but she had a more difficult job in taking care of the home and raising her four children (five counting Dwight). She even went back to night school and graduated from US Grant HS the same year (1966) as one of her sons. Ruth leaves behind a wonderful memory as a creative artist, perfecting life-long skills in painting, sewing and knitting that are rarely found in today's modern culture. She has spent the last 19 years of her life at Village on the Park (VOP) Senior Living Center and leaves many close friends. Ruth was not shy about her faith either. She met Christ as a young girl and never gave up her Christian values through all of the difficult years. A member of Southwest Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, she and Dwight served and made many lifelong friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Dwight Moffatt and grandson Lee Moffatt. She leaves behind sons Greg Moffatt and wife Charlotte of Moore, Dana Moffatt and wife Kathy of Moore, Gary Moffatt and wife Julie of Friendsville, Tennessee and daughter Neo Moffatt of Marietta, Oklahoma. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Services to celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 4th, at The Chapel at Resthaven, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City. Visitation will be Thursday, October 3rd, from 4-8pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 3, 2019