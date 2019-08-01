|
Ruth Viola Brewer OKLAHOMA CITY
February 28, 1925 - July 30, 2019
Ruth Viola Brewer, 94, died July 30, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born February 28, 1925 in Louisville, KY to Ernest and Lillian (Haragon) Blankenship. She grad-uated from Shawnee High School and retired from Putnam City School District as a Cafeteria Manager. On a blind date she met the love of her life, Charles Brewer. They were married 63 years. Ruth was a proud volunteer at Integris Baptist Hospital since 1965 having 16,000+ hours of service. She was a member of the Putnam City Baptist Church for over 50 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her sister, Dorothy Fox, and brother, Ernie Blankenship. She is survived by her daughters, Linda McCright and husband Pat of Garland, TX, Betty Molloy and husband George of Fredrick, CO; son, Bruce Brewer and wife Sharen of Stonewall, LA; beloved grand-children, Kim Wedeking, Tara Molloy, Sherri Ann Miller and husband Matt, Chris Brewer and wife Brandy, Bryon Brewer and wife Nikki; 7 1/2 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Tucker of Louisville, KY; many loving nieces and nephews and cherished friends. Memorial donations may be made to Integris Baptist Volunteer Auxiliary, Integris Hospice House, or Putnam City Baptist Church. Viewing will be Friday, 9am-9pm, with family present from 5-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Services will be Saturday, August 3, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a memory or condolence, visit:
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 1, 2019